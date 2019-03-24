AccuWeather: Turning milder

WATCH
Meteorologist Amy Freeze has the AccuWeather forecast.
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will be sunny with milder temperatures.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
