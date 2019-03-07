Weather

AccuWeather: Unseasonably cold temps continue

Meteorologist Lee Goldberg has the latest AccuWeather forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The unseasonably cold temperatures in the New York area will continue on Thursday, but there is at least some relief on the way by the time the weekend arrives.



Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.



Thursday
A chance of flurries before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Wind chill values between 10 and 20.

Friday
30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 37.

Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Sunday
Rain, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 44.
Wednesdsay

Sunny, with a high near 45.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
