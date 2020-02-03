NEW YORK (WABC) -- The next few days will be a rollercoaster ride between cold and mild, rain and snow, and a few peeks of sun!
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Tuesday
Shower or two with a high of 56.
Wednesday
Cloudy, chiller with a high of 42.
Thursday
Periods of rain. High 45.
Friday
Drenching at dawn. High of 52.
Saturday
Colder again. High 39.
Sunday
Rain or snow with a high of 43.
Monday
Mild again. High 47.
Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Click here for any school closings and delays.
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Unsettled pattern
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News