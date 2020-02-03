Weather

AccuWeather: Unsettled pattern

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The next few days will be a rollercoaster ride between cold and mild, rain and snow, and a few peeks of sun!

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:



Tuesday
Shower or two with a high of 56.

Wednesday
Cloudy, chiller with a high of 42.

Thursday
Periods of rain. High 45.

Friday
Drenching at dawn. High of 52.

Saturday
Colder again. High 39.

Sunday
Rain or snow with a high of 43.

Monday
Mild again. High 47.
