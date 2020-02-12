AccuWeather: Very hot and humid

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be another hot and humid day, with temperatures nearing 100 degrees.
Tuesday, temperatures will be in the mid-90s.
7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Monday
AccuWeather Alert: Very hot and humid with a high of 96.
Tuesday
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy PM storm with a high of 93.
Wednesday
Turning drier with a high of 88.
Thursday
Lower humidity with a high of 88.
Friday
Sun and clouds with a high of 88.
Saturday
Sun and a thunderstorm with a high of 85.
Sunday
Thunder threat with a high of 86
