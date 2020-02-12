AccuWeather: Very warm and moderately humid

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thursday will be very warm and moderately humid while a stray storm inland is possible in the afternoon.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Thursday
Very warm with a high of 88.
Friday
Thunderstorm late with a high of 88.
Saturday
Clouds and sun for July 4th. High 82.
Sunday
Clouds and sun with a high of 85.
Monday
Steamy thunderstorm with a high of 88.
Tuesday
Thunder threat with a high of 86.
Wednesday
Still a chance of a storm with a high of 88.
