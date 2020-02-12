weather

AccuWeather: Very warm and moderately humid

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thursday will be very warm and moderately humid while a stray storm inland is possible in the afternoon.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Thursday
Very warm with a high of 88.

Friday

Thunderstorm late with a high of 88.

Saturday
Clouds and sun for July 4th. High 82.

Sunday
Clouds and sun with a high of 85.

Monday
Steamy thunderstorm with a high of 88.

Tuesday
Thunder threat with a high of 86.

Wednesday
Still a chance of a storm with a high of 88.



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldabc7ny instagramsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Storms topple trees throughout Brooklyn
Why the Tri-State area could see red sunsets this weekend
Saharan dust cloud blankets Caribbean, nears US
Bertha weakens into tropical depression hours after SC landfall
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FDNY responds to 3-story building collapse in Brooklyn
NY COVID-19 cluster linked to house party with symptomatic host
Black couple outraged after neighbor calls police on them
Texas Lt. Gov.: Dr. Fauci 'doesn't know what he's talking about'
Coronavirus Updates: New York hospitalizations hit new low, 11 deaths
New York day camps open again for summer fun
Some still homeless 8 months after Queens sewage spill
Show More
Researchers unravel mystery behind 'flying' snake
NJ city debuts new technology to keep municipal workers safe
Trump at Rushmore: Jets and fireworks, but face masks optional
85-foot crane crashes down on home in New Jersey
Indoor dining delayed in NYC, but beaches open for swimming
More TOP STORIES News