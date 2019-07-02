AccuWeather: Warm and humid with some spotty storms

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It will be warm and humid on Wednesday with some spotty storms during the afternoon, but the forecast is looking mostly dry for the Fourth of July.
Wednesday
Very warm, chance of afternoon storms with a high of 88.
Thursday
Remaining warm with a stray storm to the west, but it should stay dry for the fireworks displays with a high of 87.
Friday
Showers and thunderstorms with a high of 84.
Saturday
Showers with some breaks of sun and a high of 87.
Sunday
Sunny and a possible thunderstorm to the south with a high of 82.
Monday
Partly sunny with a high of 83.
Tuesday
Sunny and warm with a high of 84.
