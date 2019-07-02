Weather

AccuWeather: Warm and humid with some spotty storms

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It will be warm and humid on Wednesday with some spotty storms during the afternoon, but the forecast is looking mostly dry for the Fourth of July.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.



Wednesday
Very warm, chance of afternoon storms with a high of 88.

Thursday
Remaining warm with a stray storm to the west, but it should stay dry for the fireworks displays with a high of 87.

Friday

Showers and thunderstorms with a high of 84.

Saturday
Showers with some breaks of sun and a high of 87.

Sunday
Sunny and a possible thunderstorm to the south with a high of 82.
Monday
Partly sunny with a high of 83.

Tuesday
Sunny and warm with a high of 84.

RELATED: Watch Lee Goldberg's Summer Forecast

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What to know about today's total solar eclipse
Iconic NJ deli, featured in 'Sopranos' prequel, damaged in fire
Sterling to end 30-year streak of calling every Yankees game
Woman licks inside of ice cream tub, returns it to freezer in viral video
US defeats England 2-1 to advance to World Cup final
Bag of human bones found hanging at NJ snack stand
Man killed by firework accident in front of small children
Show More
Lawyer: Census to be printed without citizenship question
Moment of silence to honor Tyler Skaggs at Angels-Rangers game
Attack outside Brooklyn bodega leaves man critically injured
86-year-old man charged in NJ retirement community murder
NYC bike lane plan would eliminate 400 parking spaces on UWS
More TOP STORIES News