AccuWeather: Warm and humid with thunder threat

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thursday will be partly sunny, warm and humid with the threat of showers and thunderstorms late in the day.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Thursday
More humid and late thunderstorms with a high of 85.
Friday
Clouds breaking but still a chance of storms with a high of 87.
Saturday
Partly sunny and hot with a high of 89.
Sunday
Partly sunny and hot with a high of 90.
Monday
Partly sunny and still warm with a high of 87.
Tuesday
More humid with a high of 88.
Wednesday
Hot and humid with a high of 90.
