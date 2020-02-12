weather

AccuWeather: Warm and humid

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Friday will be warm and humid with pop-up showers in the afternoon.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Friday
Sunnier with afternoon storms with a high of 82.

Saturday

Afternoon thunderstorm threat with a high of 83 as summer officially begins.

Sunday
Stray afternoon shower with a high of 82.

Monday
Stray storms with a high of 86.

Tuesday
Thunder threat with a high of 90.

Wednesday
Hot and humid with a high of 90.

Thursday
Stays warm with a high of 88.



