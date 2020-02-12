AccuWeather: Warm and humid

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Friday will be warm and humid with pop-up showers in the afternoon.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Friday
Sunnier with afternoon storms with a high of 82.
Saturday
Afternoon thunderstorm threat with a high of 83 as summer officially begins.
Sunday
Stray afternoon shower with a high of 82.
Monday
Stray storms with a high of 86.
Tuesday
Thunder threat with a high of 90.
Wednesday
Hot and humid with a high of 90.
Thursday
Stays warm with a high of 88.
