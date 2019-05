AccuWeather: Staying warm, but a thunderstorm threat

EMBED >More News Videos Meteorologist Jeff Smith has the latest AccuWeather forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The warm weather will continue on Tuesday but there will be the threat of a thunderstorm late in the day.Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.Late thunderstorms with a high near 72.Cooler clouds with highs near 66.Damp and cool with a high near 57.Showers possible with a high near 68.Clouds breaking with a high near 66.Rather cloudy with a high near 65.Chance of showers with a high near 67.