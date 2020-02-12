AccuWeather: Warm, humid with evening thunderstorm

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Saturday will be warm and humid with a potential evening thunderstorm.
Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:
Saturday
More humid with a high of 87.
Sunday
PM thunderstorms possible with a high of 87.
Monday
Still a chance for a storm with a high of 88.
Tuesday
Hot and humid with a high of 89.
Wednesday
Stays warm with a high of 83.
Thursday
Heat peaks with a high of 89.
Friday
Thunder threat with a high of 87.
