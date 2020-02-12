weather

AccuWeather: Warm, less humid Sunday

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will be very warm but a little less humid. There could be a stray storm, but the majority of the area stays dry.
7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:


Sunday
Drier heat with a high of 88..

Monday
A few thunderstorms with a high of 82.

Tuesday
Sunny to partly cloudy with a high of 85.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny with a high of 85.

Thursday
Humid thunderstorm with a high of 86.

Friday
Humid blend with a high of 89.

Saturday
Still steamy with a high of 91.



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldabc7ny instagramsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Tropical Storm Fay moves out, beach warnings in place
Tropical Storm Fay brings flooding rain to NYC, NJ and the Tri-State
Flooded streets, downed trees in NJ after tropical storm hits
Delta flight diverted after hail damages nose
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Father fatally struck by vehicle while taking groceries out of car
30-year-old dies after 'COVID party,' doctor says
Harlem residents occupy intersection plagued by shootings
Trump wears mask for 1st time in public during COVID-19 pandemic
Cuomo fears increase in COVID cases amid outbreaks in other states
'Back the Blue' protesters met with Black Lives Matter counter-protesters
NYC hospital opens post-COVID-19 care center
Show More
Police execute search warrant at home of gun-toting couple
All the coins: Super Mario Bros. game sells for $114,000
7 On Your Side helps woman get refund for cancelled funeral
COVID Updates: NY hospitalizations drop to lowest since March
Family reunited with dog stolen in running car in Brooklyn
More TOP STORIES News