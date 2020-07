AccuWeather: Warm, less humid Sunday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will be very warm but a little less humid. There could be a stray storm, but the majority of the area stays dry.7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Drier heat with a high of 88..A few thunderstorms with a high of 82.Sunny to partly cloudy with a high of 85.Mostly sunny with a high of 85.Humid thunderstorm with a high of 86.Humid blend with a high of 89.Still steamy with a high of 91.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app