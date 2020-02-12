AccuWeather: Warm, less humid Sunday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will be very warm but a little less humid. There could be a stray storm, but the majority of the area stays dry.
7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Sunday
Drier heat with a high of 88..
Monday
A few thunderstorms with a high of 82.
Tuesday
Sunny to partly cloudy with a high of 85.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny with a high of 85.
Thursday
Humid thunderstorm with a high of 86.
Friday
Humid blend with a high of 89.
Saturday
Still steamy with a high of 91.
