AccuWeather: Staying warm, but a thunderstorm threat

Meteorologist Lee Goldberg has the latest AccuWeather forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The warm weather will continue on Tuesday but there will be the threat of a thunderstorm late in the day.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Tuesday
Late thunderstorms with a high near 72.

Wednesday
Cooler clouds with highs near 66.

Thursday
Damp and cool with a high near 57.

Friday
Showers possible with a high near 68.

Saturday
Clouds breaking with a high near 66.

Sunday
Rather cloudy with a high near 65.

Monday
Chance of showers with a high near 67.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
