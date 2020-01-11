Weather

AccuWeather: Warm sun returns

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Near-record warmth is on the way again for Sunday.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Saturday
Mostly cloudy with record warm temperatures.

Sunday
Morning rain possible with a high of 68. (Record is 66 set in 2017)

Monday
Cooler blend with a high of 48.

Tuesday
PM Showers with a high of 46.

Wednesday
Milder with clouds and a high of 51.

Thursday
Cooler breeze. High 50 but dropping.

Friday
Near normal. High 38.

MORE RESOURCES

Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Click here for any school closings and delays.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherabc7ny instagramweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Van slams through NJ house, winds up in basement
Another powerful earthquake rocks Puerto Rico Saturday
Accused attacker arrested hours after release under bail reform
Royal family to meet with Harry after 'Megxit' decision
2 US service members killed by roadside bomb in Afghanistan
Woman punched, then beaten with a suitcase in NYC
Investigation underway after Infant twins die at shelter
Show More
Fire leaves 1 dead in Rockland County
Volunteer search resumes for Stephanie Parze
Only 6 candidates qualify for next Democratic debate
Bloomberg opens first campaign office in NYC
11-year-old opens fire in school in Mexico
More TOP STORIES News