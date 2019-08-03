AccuWeather: Warm sunshine

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will be warm with sunshine mixing in with some clouds. It will be less humid in the afternoon.
Sunday
Quite warm with a high of 87.
Monday
Nice day with a high of 83.
Tuesday
More humid with a high of 84.
Wednesday
A few thunderstorms with a high of 85.
Thursday
Still humid with a high of 87.
Friday
Sunny and pleasant with a high of 85.
Saturday
Sun and a thunderstorm with a high of 82.
