Weather

AccuWeather: Warm sunshine

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will be warm with sunshine mixing in with some clouds. It will be less humid in the afternoon.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Sunday
Quite warm with a high of 87.

Monday
Nice day with a high of 83.

Tuesday
More humid with a high of 84.

Wednesday
A few thunderstorms with a high of 85.
Thursday
Still humid with a high of 87.

Friday
Sunny and pleasant with a high of 85.

Saturday
Sun and a thunderstorm with a high of 82.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
