AccuWeather: Warm temperatures and sunshine

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Expect warm temperatures and sunshine into the start of Labor Day Weekend.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Saturday
Sunny and delightful with a high of 80.
Sunday
Sun fading with a high of 78.
Monday
Sun and a thunderstorm with a high of 79.
Tuesday
Rather humid with a high of 82.
Wednesday
Warm and humid with a high of 86.
Thursday
Cooler with a high of 77.
Friday
Clouds and sun with a high of 75.
