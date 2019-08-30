Weather

AccuWeather: Warm temperatures and sunshine

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Expect warm temperatures and sunshine into the start of Labor Day Weekend.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.




Saturday
Sunny and delightful with a high of 80.



Sunday
Sun fading with a high of 78.

RELATED: Tracking Dorian

Monday
Sun and a thunderstorm with a high of 79.

Tuesday
Rather humid with a high of 82.

Wednesday
Warm and humid with a high of 86.

Thursday
Cooler with a high of 77.



Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Friday
Clouds and sun with a high of 75.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


----------
