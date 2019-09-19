Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Warm-up begins

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We'll still have plenty of sunshine, but the temperatures will be on the rise as we head into the final weekend of summer.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Friday
Turning warmer with a high of 80.

Saturday
Warm sunshine with a high of 84.

Sunday

More humid with a high of 85.

Monday
Autumn or August? High 85.

Tuesday
Chance of a shower with a high of 76.

Wednesday
Partly sunny with a high of 75.

Thursday
Maybe an afternoon shower. High 79.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


