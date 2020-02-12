weather

AccuWeather: Warm with strong winds

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Strong winds will blow through the Tri-State area Wednesday, but temperatures will reach the mid-70s.

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Wednesday
PM shower with a high of 74.

Thursday
Windy and cooler with a high of 65.

Friday
Cool sunshine. High of 68.

Saturday
Not as cool with a high of 75.

Sunday
Warm blend. High of 72.

Monday
Keeping an eye on Delta. High of 66.

Tuesday
Morning rain with a high of 68.

