AccuWeather: Warm with strong winds

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Strong winds will blow through the Tri-State area Wednesday, but temperatures will reach the mid-70s.
Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:
Wednesday
PM shower with a high of 74.
Thursday
Windy and cooler with a high of 65.
Friday
Cool sunshine. High of 68.
Saturday
Not as cool with a high of 75.
Sunday
Warm blend. High of 72.
Monday
Keeping an eye on Delta. High of 66.
Tuesday
Morning rain with a high of 68.
