AccuWeather: Warmer and humid

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:
Thursday
Spot storm with a high of 86.
Friday
Less humid with a high of 85.
Saturday
Bright beauty with a high of 77.
Sunday
Sun and clouds with a high of 79.
Monday
A bit warmer for Labor Day with a high of 81.
Tuesday
Trending drier with a high of 79.
Wednesday
More humid with a high of 81.
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.