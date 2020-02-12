AccuWeather: Warmer and stays breezy

RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV
Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:
Wednesday
Warmer sun with a high of 79.
Thursday
Above average with a high of 78.
Friday
Showers possible with a high of 78.
Saturday
Sunny and comfy with a high of 75.
Sunday
Partial sunshine with a high of 77.
Monday
A few showers with a high of 75.
Tuesday
Breezy, thunderstorm with a high of 74.
Watch Episode 2 of Rising Risk
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.