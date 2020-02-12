weather

AccuWeather: Warmer and stays breezy

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Fall has begun but there will be a warm-up across the Tri-State on Wednesday.

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Wednesday
Warmer sun with a high of 79.

Thursday
Above average with a high of 78.

Friday
Showers possible with a high of 78.

Saturday
Sunny and comfy with a high of 75.

Sunday
Partial sunshine with a high of 77.

Monday
A few showers with a high of 75.

Tuesday
Breezy, thunderstorm with a high of 74.



