AccuWeather: Warmer but still dry Tuesday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tuesday will be warmer but will stay dry before humidity and storms start to creep in later this week.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Tuesday
A bit warmer with a high of 86.
Wednesday
More humid with a high of 88.
Thursday
Sun and a thunderstorm chance with a high of 82.
Friday
Less humid with a high of 84.
Saturday
Thunderstorm possible with a high of 80.
Sunday
Nice day with a high of 78.
Monday
Partly sunny with a high of 78.
