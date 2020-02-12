weather

AccuWeather: Warmer but still dry Tuesday

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tuesday will be warmer but will stay dry before humidity and storms start to creep in later this week.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Tuesday
A bit warmer with a high of 86.

Wednesday
More humid with a high of 88.

Thursday
Sun and a thunderstorm chance with a high of 82.

Friday

Less humid with a high of 84.

Saturday
Thunderstorm possible with a high of 80.

Sunday
Nice day with a high of 78.

Monday
Partly sunny with a high of 78.



