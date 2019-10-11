Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Warmer weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The weekend will start off overcast in the morning, then intervals of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon with warmer temperatures.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Saturday
Clouds and sun with a high of 70.

Sunday
Sun to clouds. High 67.

Monday
Perfect day for the Columbus Day Parade with a high 72.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny. High 70.

Wednesday
Rainy day with a high of 66.
Thursday
Gusty and cooler. High 60.

Friday
Cool but blue skies. High 59.

