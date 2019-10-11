NEW YORK (WABC) -- The weekend will start off overcast in the morning, then intervals of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon with warmer temperatures.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Saturday
Clouds and sun with a high of 70.
Sunday
Sun to clouds. High 67.
Fall Foliage Map 2019: Where to the see the brilliant colors of autumn
Monday
Perfect day for the Columbus Day Parade with a high 72.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny. High 70.
Wednesday
Rainy day with a high of 66.
Thursday
Gusty and cooler. High 60.
Friday
Cool but blue skies. High 59.
Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
AccuWeather Forecast: Warmer weekend
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News