AccuWeather: Warmer with a chance of showers

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Temperatures will turn warmer to close out the week, but there will be a chance of rain in the afternoon and evening.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Friday
Partly cloudy with a chance for a shower or t-storm and a high of 76.
Saturday
Pleasant! High of 73.
Sunday
Sunny again and high of 74.
Monday
Warm and humid with a chance of shower or t-storm and a high of 83.
Tuesday
Warm and breezy. High of 73.
Wednesday
Partly sunny and a high of 72.
Thursday
Chance of t-storm with a high of 74.
