AccuWeather: Warmer with a chance of showers

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Temperatures will turn warmer to close out the week, but there will be a chance of rain in the afternoon and evening.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Friday
Partly cloudy with a chance for a shower or t-storm and a high of 76.

Saturday
Pleasant! High of 73.

Sunday
Sunny again and high of 74.

Monday
Warm and humid with a chance of shower or t-storm and a high of 83.

Tuesday
Warm and breezy. High of 73.
Wednesday
Partly sunny and a high of 72.

Thursday
Chance of t-storm with a high of 74.

Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
