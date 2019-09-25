AccuWeather Forecast: Warmer with a shower in spots

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thursday will be warmer with sunshine mixing with clouds and a shower in spots late in the afternoon.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Thursday
Warmer with a shower in spots. High 82.
Friday
Mostly sunny and nice with a high of 76.
Saturday
Warm and humid. High 82.
Sunday
Not as warm, less humid with a high of 79.
Monday
Clouds and sun with a high of 72.
Tuesday
Partly sunny and warm. High 81.
Wednesday
Very warm with a high of 87.
