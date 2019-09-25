Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Warmer with a shower in spots

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thursday will be warmer with sunshine mixing with clouds and a shower in spots late in the afternoon.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Thursday
Warmer with a shower in spots. High 82.

Friday

Mostly sunny and nice with a high of 76.

Saturday
Warm and humid. High 82.

Sunday
Not as warm, less humid with a high of 79.

Monday
Clouds and sun with a high of 72.

Tuesday
Partly sunny and warm. High 81.

Wednesday
Very warm with a high of 87.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


