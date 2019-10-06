Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Warmer with possible showers

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be warmer, and there will be a chance of possible afternoon showers.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Monday

A few PM showers with a high of 78.

Tuesday
Early showers with a high of 66.

Wednesday
Breezy and rainy with a high of 62.

Thursday
A little rain with a high of 61.

Friday
Sun and clouds with a high of 65.

Saturday
Clouds to sun with a high of 69.

Sunday
Plenty of sunshine with a high of 64.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


----------
