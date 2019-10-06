NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be warmer, and there will be a chance of possible afternoon showers.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Monday
A few PM showers with a high of 78.
Tuesday
Early showers with a high of 66.
Wednesday
Breezy and rainy with a high of 62.
Thursday
A little rain with a high of 61.
Friday
Sun and clouds with a high of 65.
Saturday
Clouds to sun with a high of 69.
Sunday
Plenty of sunshine with a high of 64.
Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
AccuWeather Forecast: Warmer with possible showers
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News