AccuWeather Forecast: Warmer with possible showers

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be warmer, and there will be a chance of possible afternoon showers.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:A few PM showers with a high of 78.Early showers with a high of 66.Breezy and rainy with a high of 62.A little rain with a high of 61.Sun and clouds with a high of 65.Clouds to sun with a high of 69.Plenty of sunshine with a high of 64.