NEW YORK (WABC) -- It will be mostly cloudy, breezy and warmer to close out the week, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the day.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Friday
Showers and thunderstorms with a high near 72.
Saturday
Clouds breaking with a high near 68.
Sunday
Rather cloudy with a chance of rain for Mother's Day and a high near 55.
Monday
Raw and rainy with a high near 54.
Tuesday
Mix of sun and clouds with a high of 60.
Wednesday
Cloudy with afternoon thunderstorms and a high of 72.
Thursday
Showers and thunderstorms with a high near 70.
Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
AccuWeather: Warmer with some showers for Friday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News