AccuWeather: Warmer with some showers for Friday

Meteorologist Lee Goldberg has the latest AccuWeather forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It will be mostly cloudy, breezy and warmer to close out the week, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the day.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.



Friday
Showers and thunderstorms with a high near 72.



Saturday
Clouds breaking with a high near 68.

Sunday
Rather cloudy with a chance of rain for Mother's Day and a high near 55.

Monday
Raw and rainy with a high near 54.



Tuesday
Mix of sun and clouds with a high of 60.

Wednesday
Cloudy with afternoon thunderstorms and a high of 72.

Thursday
Showers and thunderstorms with a high near 70.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
