AccuWeather: Warmest day of the week

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with temperatures approaching the mid-70s.

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Thursday
Warm breeze. High of 74.

Friday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Heavy PM rain with a high of 62.

Saturday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Brisk clearing. High of 59.

Sunday
Sun & Cirrus. High of 64.

Monday
Milder mix with a high of 66.

Tuesday
Stays nice. High of 69.

Wednesday
Shower chance with a high of 67.

