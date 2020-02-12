AccuWeather: Warmest day of the week

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with temperatures approaching the mid-70s.
Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:
Thursday
Warm breeze. High of 74.
Friday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Heavy PM rain with a high of 62.
Saturday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Brisk clearing. High of 59.
Sunday
Sun & Cirrus. High of 64.
Monday
Milder mix with a high of 66.
Tuesday
Stays nice. High of 69.
Wednesday
Shower chance with a high of 67.
