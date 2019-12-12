NEW YORK (WABC) -- The cold air exits on Friday opening the door for a warm-up and a return of rain later in the day.
WATCH OUR "READY FOR WINTER" ACCUWEATHER SPECIAL ON SATURDAY AT 7:00 P.M. ON CHANNEL 7
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Friday
Clouds on the increase with rain late. High 48.
Saturday
Rainy mild. High 57.
Sunday
Blustery and bright. High 49.
Monday
Brisk and cold. High 38.
Tuesday
Wintry mix to rain. High 42.
Wednesday
Clouds to sun. High 39.
Thursday
Mostly sunny. High 37
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
AccuWeather: Warmth returns along with rain
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More