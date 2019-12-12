Weather

AccuWeather: Warmth returns along with rain

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The cold air exits on Friday opening the door for a warm-up and a return of rain later in the day.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:



Friday
Clouds on the increase with rain late. High 48.

Saturday

Rainy mild. High 57.

Sunday
Blustery and bright. High 49.

Monday
Brisk and cold. High 38.

Tuesday

Wintry mix to rain. High 42.

Wednesday
Clouds to sun. High 39.

Thursday
Mostly sunny. High 37

