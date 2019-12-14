AccuWeather: Watch out for wind

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will be very windy and chillier with times of clouds and sunshine as winds gust 40-50mph.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Sunday
Very windy with a high of 47.
Monday
PM snow and sleet with a high of 38.
Tuesday
Mainly AM rain with a high of 43.
Wednesday
Windy and cooler with a high of 37.
Thursday
Sunny and cold with a high of 33.
Friday
Still cold with a high of 37.
Saturday
Not as cold with a high of 41.
