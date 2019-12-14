Weather

AccuWeather: Watch out for wind

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will be very windy and chillier with times of clouds and sunshine as winds gust 40-50mph.

WATCH OUR "READY FOR WINTER" ACCUWEATHER SPECIAL ON SATURDAY AT 7:00 P.M. ON CHANNEL 7

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Sunday
Very windy with a high of 47.

Monday
PM snow and sleet with a high of 38.

Tuesday

Mainly AM rain with a high of 43.

Wednesday
Windy and cooler with a high of 37.

Thursday
Sunny and cold with a high of 33.

Friday

Still cold with a high of 37.

Saturday
Not as cold with a high of 41.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.



----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jersey City shooting: white van recovered, may be linked to suspects
Police shoot suspect allegedly holding fake gun in the Bronx
13-year-old arrested in murder of Barnard student Tessa Majors
Woman sues CVS, alleges she was denied 'morning after' pill
Remembering Sandy Hook victims 7 years after shooting
Mega Millions:Jackpot rises to $372 million
Cardinal Dolan joins annual Kmart charity shopping day helping families in need
Show More
NYC SantaCon kicks off in Times Square
Bodycam video shows confrontation that led to death of NYPD officer
Police: Man snatches toy poodle from car in Chinatown
Danny Aiello, 'Do the Right Thing' star, dies at 86
Who threw this puppy from a moving vehicle?
More TOP STORIES News