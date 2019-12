AccuWeather: Watch out for wind

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will be very windy and chillier with times of clouds and sunshine as winds gust 40-50mph.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Very windy with a high of 47.PM snow and sleet with a high of 38.Mainly AM rain with a high of 43.Windy and cooler with a high of 37.Sunny and cold with a high of 33.Still cold with a high of 37.Not as cold with a high of 41.Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app ----------