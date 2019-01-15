AccuWeather: Watching 2 chances for snow this week

We're continuing to watch a couple of chances of wintry weather in the coming days. First of all, there may be enough snow later Thursday night into early Friday to cause slippery travel conditions, especially in the city's northern and western suburbs. Secondly, a major winter storm is still possible over the weekend.In the meantime, Tuesday will be sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s. Wednesday will become breezy under partly sunny skies and temperatures moderating into the lower 40s.A cold front will slip through the area tomorrow night, and Thursday's temperatures will barely rise above freezing behind that front.We should be dry during the daylight hours, but there's a good chance for snow or a wintry mix Thursday night into very early Friday morning before temperatures moderate into the 40s during the afternoon.Saturday will be brisk and turning colder with some sun followed by increasing clouds.Snow, ice and rain will arrive Saturday night and continue into Sunday morning before changing to all snow Sunday afternoon as colder air pours in the region.This will all come to an end Sunday night. Highs early Sunday will be in the upper 30s, but temperatures will plummet into the teens at night on the back side of the storm system.The exact track of the storm will have a big impact on precipitation types and amounts, so keep it tuned here all week for updates!No matter what happens on Sunday, the coldest air so far this winter is likely on Monday as highs only get into the lower 20s with nighttime temperatures tumbling into the single digits.----------