AccuWeather: Watching potential weekend snow

The Eyewitness News Accuweather team is tracking a system that could bring some snow to the area late Saturday into Sunday.Gusty winds will last right into Thursday. Winds could actually gust to 45mph during the day on Wednesday, along with a snow shower in spots as cold air starts moving into the region.It'll be even colder on Thursday with highs staying the mid-30s. Beyond that, we'll be fighting to get up to the freezing mark for Friday and into the weekend.With a very cold air mass in place, any storms that come along have the potential to produce snow. There are signs that a couple of systems will be moving through the eastern part of the country Saturday and Sunday.If they stay separate, we'll just be dealing with a few snow showers Saturday night and Sunday from a northern piece of energy moving at us from the Great Lakes.However, if the northern system merges with a moisture-laden southern storm along the east coast, we could be dealing with a more significant event.While we are leaning toward weaker scenario #1, both of them are still on the table, and you should keep it tuned to ABC7NY and Channel 7 Eyewitness News all week as we'll be passing along the latest information!