AccuWeather: Watching potential weekend system

NEW YORK (WABC) --The Eyewitness News Accuweather team will be keeping an eye on any weather systems that could interact with that cold air!
There will be a few breaks of sun in the afternoon Tuesday. That brightening will propel our temperatures to near 50 degrees.
A cold front approaching Tuesday night can cause some showers during the evening, followed by a gusty wind later at night and lasting right through Wednesday. Winds could actually gust to 40mph or so during the day on Wednesday, along with a snow shower in spots as cold air starts moving into the region.
It'll be even colder on Thursday with highs staying the mid-30s. Beyond that, we'll be fighting to get up to the freezing mark for Friday and into the weekend.
With a very cold air mass in place, any storms that come along have the potential to produce snow. There are signs that a couple of systems will be moving through the eastern part of the country Saturday and Sunday.
If they stay separate, we'll just be dealing with a few snow showers Saturday night and Sunday from a northern piece of energy moving at us from the Great Lakes.
However, if the northern system merges with a moisture-laden southern storm along the east coast, we could be dealing with a more significant event.
Both of those scenarios are on the table, and you should keep it tuned to ABC7NY and Channel 7 Eyewitness News all week as we'll be passing along the latest information!
