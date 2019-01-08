AccuWeather: Watching potential weekend system

The Eyewitness News Accuweather team will be keeping an eye on any weather systems that could interact with that cold air!There will be a few breaks of sun in the afternoon Tuesday. That brightening will propel our temperatures to near 50 degrees.A cold front approaching Tuesday night can cause some showers during the evening, followed by a gusty wind later at night and lasting right through Wednesday. Winds could actually gust to 40mph or so during the day on Wednesday, along with a snow shower in spots as cold air starts moving into the region.It'll be even colder on Thursday with highs staying the mid-30s. Beyond that, we'll be fighting to get up to the freezing mark for Friday and into the weekend.With a very cold air mass in place, any storms that come along have the potential to produce snow. There are signs that a couple of systems will be moving through the eastern part of the country Saturday and Sunday.If they stay separate, we'll just be dealing with a few snow showers Saturday night and Sunday from a northern piece of energy moving at us from the Great Lakes.However, if the northern system merges with a moisture-laden southern storm along the east coast, we could be dealing with a more significant event.Both of those scenarios are on the table, and you should keep it tuned to ABC7NY and Channel 7 Eyewitness News all week as we'll be passing along the latest information!----------