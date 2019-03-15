Weather

AccuWeather: Weekend cool-down

Meteorologist Lee Goldberg has the AccuWeather forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- After a spring-like Friday, temperatures will turn cooler for the weekend.




Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.



Saturday
Blustery and chillier with a high near 50.

Sunday
Brisk and chilly with a high near 44.

Monday
Possible AM snowflakes with a high near 44.

Tuesday
Cool with a high near 44.

Wednesday
Clouds and sun with a high near 50

Thursday

Chance of showers with a high near 52.

Friday
Sunny and nice with a high near 54.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
