NEW YORK (WABC) -- Temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be hitting the 60s and could challenge if not break the records on both days.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Saturday
Record warmth with a high of 64. (Record is 63 set in 1975)
Sunday
Morning rain possible with a high of 68. (Record is 66 set in 2017)
Monday
Cooler blend with a high of 48.
Tuesday
PM Showers with a high of 46.
Wednesday
Milder with clouds and a high of 51.
Thursday
Cooler breeze. High 50 but dropping.
Friday
Near normal. High 38.
MORE RESOURCES
Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Click here for any school closings and delays.
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Weekend could be record-setting
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More