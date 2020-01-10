Weather

AccuWeather: Weekend could be record-setting

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be hitting the 60s and could challenge if not break the records on both days.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Saturday
Record warmth with a high of 64. (Record is 63 set in 1975)

Sunday
Morning rain possible with a high of 68. (Record is 66 set in 2017)

Monday
Cooler blend with a high of 48.

Tuesday
PM Showers with a high of 46.

Wednesday
Milder with clouds and a high of 51.

Thursday
Cooler breeze. High 50 but dropping.

Friday
Near normal. High 38.

MORE RESOURCES

Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Click here for any school closings and delays.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherabc7ny instagramweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged in 3 random NYC attacks released under bail reform
Man charged with murder, sex abuse in death of 92-year-old woman
Fire consumes strip club in New Jersey
NYPD releases bodycam video of deadly police shooting
De Blasio vows to save 190-year-old tavern slated to close
6 hurt when fire tears through building in Hell's Kitchen
Show of support for teacher who showed 'culturally insensitive' photo
Show More
Inspections ordered after subway doors open in transit
1st full moon of 2020 accompanied by lunar eclipse
Dulos case sheds light on domestic violence, need for improvements
Nassau County recovers $710,000 sent in phishing scam
Man charged in 2 murders in New Jersey
More TOP STORIES News