AccuWeather: Weekend starts sunny

NEW YORK (WABC) --The holiday weekend starts sunny and chilly, but some light snow is possible before it's over.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Wind chill values between 30 and 40. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
Sunday
Increasing clouds, with a high near 38. Wind chill values between 20 and 30. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Monday (Washington's Birthday)
A 30 percent chance of light snow before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.
Wednesday
A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.
Thursday
A chance of rain, freezing rain, and sleet. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.
