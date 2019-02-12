WEATHER

AccuWeather: Weekend starts sunny

Meteorologist Amy Freeze has the latest AccuWeather forecast

NEW YORK (WABC) --
The holiday weekend starts sunny and chilly, but some light snow is possible before it's over.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Wind chill values between 30 and 40. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Sunday
Increasing clouds, with a high near 38. Wind chill values between 20 and 30. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Monday (Washington's Birthday)
A 30 percent chance of light snow before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.

Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Wednesday
A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.

Thursday
A chance of rain, freezing rain, and sleet. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

7 Day AccuWeather forecast
