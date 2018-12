AccuWeather: Weekend sun but rain returns for New Year's Eve

We'll dry out for the final weekend of the year, but the rain will return one last time before 2018 ends.Most of Friday's rain will be over in New York City by early evening, but clouds will linger with a mild low of 50 degrees.Saturday will be partly sunny, windy and turning chillier after an early high near 50.Sunday will be colder, but still sunny.Another storm promises to bring some more rain but a relatively mild New Year's Eve in Times Square for the Ball Drop.The rain will begin mid-afternoon Monday after 3 pm and continue into the night. Rain will get heavier at night, so umbrellas and other rain gear will be needed.Temperates will be in the lower to middle 40s - nowhere near the bitter cold of last New Year's when the temperature was only 9 degrees at midnight with a wind chill of 4 below zero.Rain will turn to showers overnight with temperatures rising to near 50 degrees.New Year's Day will be breezy with clouds and temperatures in the middle 50s. Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app ----------