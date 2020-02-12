Weather

AccuWeather: Weekend warm-up

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A warm-up is in store for this weekend.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Saturday
Sunny and milder with a high of 49.

Sunday
Even milder with a high of 54.


RELATED: Snowless February in New York City

Monday

Sun to clouds. with a high of 54.

Tuesday
Damp day with a high of 50.

Wednesday
Clouds and drizzle with a high of 48.

Thursday
Brisk breaks with a high of 46.

Friday
Back to blustery with a high of 37.




Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Click here for any school closings and delays.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherabc7ny instagramweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Attempted rape victim of alleged NY library stabber speaks out
Bloomberg says 3 women can be released from NDAs
2 Manhattan College students report dorm break-in, sex assault
Ill. family can't find source of mysterious voices, music coming from walls
Tractor-trailer overturns on NYS Thruway in Spring Valley
Guides show tourists fear of coronavirus in Chinatown are untrue
Argument leads to deadly shooting in Brooklyn, NYPD says
Show More
New General Mills cereal costs $13 a box
911 call of man impaled by pole: 'Save me! I have a baby'
Family of man rescued from subway tracks says thank you
Trump bashes Oscars Best Picture 'Parasite,' studio claps back
Charges dropped against 'Mob Wives' star Drita D'Avanzo
More TOP STORIES News