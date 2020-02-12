weather

AccuWeather: Wet start then some sun

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Early showers in the morning will give way to some sunshine by midday.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Wednesday
Mostly cloudy with a high of 62.

Thursday
Midday showers with a high of 56.

Friday
Cooler blend with a high of 52.

Saturday
Clouds and sun with a high of 55.

Sunday
Showers possible with a high of 58.

Monday
Soggy start with a high of 61.

Tuesday
Clouds and sun with a high of 58.



Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Click here for any school closings and delays.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherabc7ny instagramweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Warmer weather, humidity and the coronavirus
Scenes of beautiful Spring around New York City
Spring equinox 2020: Everything to know
Monday super moon will be one of 2020's closest, biggest
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deadliest day in NY, but hospitalizations slow
African-Americans hit harder by COVID-19, data shows
Anti-Asian bias crimes increasing amid COVID-19 pandemic
7 On Your Side Investigates coronavirus and race; Zip code check
Trump, Cuomo at odds over ventilator need
'We are not there yet,' NYC mayor says, but also sees hope
Death toll tops 1,200 in NJ; Parks ordered closed
Show More
Mayor of Paterson tests positive for coronavirus
183 fatalities overnight on LI as death toll continues to rise
Hospital morgues, funeral homes at capacity in Suffolk County
How international travel left NY vulnerable to coronavirus
Celebrated singer-songwriter John Prine dies from coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News