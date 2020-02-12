weather

AccuWeather: Wet weekend

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Expect a wet weekend with cooler weather.



Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Saturday
Afternoon rain with a high of 52.

Sunday
Showers possible with a high of 58.

Monday
Clouds and sun with a high of 62.

Tuesday
Partly sunny with a high of 56.

Wednesday
Chance of rain with a high of 50.

Thursday
Rainy start with a high of 57.

Friday
Mild with a high of 59.



