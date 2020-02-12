AccuWeather: When will the snow end

The precipitation is expected to continue on and off throughout the afternoon before winding down late in the day.
You'll find the latest snowfall totals for the region here.
Friday
Light mix with a high of 34.
Saturday
Biting wind with a high of 36.
Sunday
Calmer chill. High 36.
Monday
Snow or rain. High 39.
Tuesday
Partly sunny. High 42.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, milder. High 48.
Thursday
Chance of rain. High 48.
