AccuWeather: When will the snow end

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Light snow and a mix of precipitation is still falling across much of the Tri-State.

The precipitation is expected to continue on and off throughout the afternoon before winding down late in the day.

You'll find the latest snowfall totals for the region here.

Friday
Light mix with a high of 34.

Saturday
Biting wind with a high of 36.

Sunday
Calmer chill. High 36.

Monday
Snow or rain. High 39.

Tuesday
Partly sunny. High 42.

Wednesday
Partly sunny, milder. High 48.

Thursday
Chance of rain. High 48.

"Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century.

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

