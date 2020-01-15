Weather

AccuWeather: Winds of change

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- We'll have sun and some clouds on Thursday, but winds will also kick up with gusts past 50 mph and falling temps throughout the day.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Thursday

Gusty and colder. Early high of 49 and dropping.

Friday
Blustery and cold. High 31.

Saturday
AccuWeather Alert for snow to mix. High 37.

Sunday
Blustery and colder with a high of 39.

Monday
Bright but bitter. High 30.

Tuesday
Very cold. High 29.

Wednesday
Still cold. High 32.

