AccuWeather: Winds of change

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We'll have sun and some clouds on Thursday, but winds will also kick up with gusts past 50 mph and falling temps throughout the day.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Thursday
Gusty and colder. Early high of 49 and dropping.
Friday
Blustery and cold. High 31.
Saturday
AccuWeather Alert for snow to mix. High 37.
Sunday
Blustery and colder with a high of 39.
Monday
Bright but bitter. High 30.
Tuesday
Very cold. High 29.
Wednesday
Still cold. High 32.
