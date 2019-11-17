Weather

AccuWeather: Windy and chilly Monday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be windy and chilly with occasional rain.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:




Monday
Windy, chilly rain with a high of 44.



Tuesday
Not as chilly with a high of 50.

Wednesday
Clouds and sun with a high of 49.

Thursday
Near normal with a high of 52.

Friday
A few showers with a high of 54.

Saturday
Brisk and chillier with a high of 46.

Sunday
Still chilly with a high of 47.

Join Sam Champion for live updates during Eyewitness News This Morning and at Noon and join meteorologist Lee Goldberg during Eyewitness News at 4:00, 5:00, 6:00 and 11:00 p.m.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.



----------
