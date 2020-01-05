Weather

AccuWeather: Windy and cooler on Sunday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will be windy and cooler.

WATCH our "READY FOR WINTER" AccuWeather Special

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:



Sunday
Windy and cooler with a high of 41.

Monday
Breezy and sunny with a high of 47.

Tuesday
Afternoon rain with a high of 44.

Wednesday
Sun to louds with a high of 39.

Thursday
Mostly sunny with a high of 40.

Friday
Chance of rain with a high of 51.

Saturday
Chance of rain with a hifh of 52.

