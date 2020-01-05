AccuWeather: Windy and cooler on Sunday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will be windy and cooler.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Sunday
Windy and cooler with a high of 41.
Monday
Breezy and sunny with a high of 47.
Tuesday
Afternoon rain with a high of 44.
Wednesday
Sun to louds with a high of 39.
Thursday
Mostly sunny with a high of 40.
Friday
Chance of rain with a high of 51.
Saturday
Chance of rain with a hifh of 52.
