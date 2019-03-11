Weather

AccuWeather: Windy Monday

Meteorologist Jeff Smith has the AccuWeather Forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be rather windy and Tuesday will be a little chillier - right before temperatures start to warm up.




Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.



Monday
Rather windy with a high near 51.

Tuesday
Cooler sunshine with a high near 45.

Wednesday
Sun and clouds with a high near 45.

Thursday
Milder clouds with a high near 55.

Friday
Some rain with a high near 62.

Saturday

Breezy and colder with a high near 54.

Sunday
Clouds and sun with a high 48.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
