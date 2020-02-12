Weather

AccuWeather: Windy, very cold with fair amount of sunshine

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A fair amount of sunshine Friday as strong winds continue making it feel like temperatures are in the teens.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Friday
Brisk and colder with a high of 41.


Saturday
Still brisk with a high of 37.

Sunday

Still cold with a high of 43.

Monday
Partly sunny with a high of 52.


Tuesday
Mild with showers with a high of 58.

Wednesday

Breezy showers with a high of 58.

Thursday
Clouds and sun with a high of 52.



