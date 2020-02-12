AccuWeather: Windy weekend

Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Saturday
Still brisk with a high of 37.
Sunday
Still cold with a high of 43.
Monday
Partly sunny with a high of 52.
Tuesday
Mild with showers with a high of 58.
Wednesday
Breezy showers with a high of 58.
Thursday
Clouds and sun with a high of 52.
Friday
Chillier breeze with a high of 47.
