AccuWeather Forecast: Windy with a shower

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Friday will start off with a morning shower or two; there will be coastal flooding in flood-prone areas around high tide as the storm off the coast moves away.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:A morning shower, windy and a high of 60.Clouds break, but a shower still possible. High 67.Clouds to sun. High 67.Perfect day for the Columbus Day Parade with a high 69.Warm and sunny. High 70.Chance of rain. High 68.Gusty and cooler. High 62.Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app ----------