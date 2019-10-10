AccuWeather Forecast: Windy with a shower

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Friday will start off with a morning shower or two; there will be coastal flooding in flood-prone areas around high tide as the storm off the coast moves away.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Friday
A morning shower, windy and a high of 60.
Saturday
Clouds break, but a shower still possible. High 67.
Sunday
Clouds to sun. High 67.
Monday
Perfect day for the Columbus Day Parade with a high 69.
Tuesday
Warm and sunny. High 70.
Wednesday
Chance of rain. High 68.
Thursday
Gusty and cooler. High 62.
