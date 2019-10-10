Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Windy with a shower

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Friday will start off with a morning shower or two; there will be coastal flooding in flood-prone areas around high tide as the storm off the coast moves away.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Friday

A morning shower, windy and a high of 60.

Saturday
Clouds break, but a shower still possible. High 67.

Sunday
Clouds to sun. High 67.

Monday
Perfect day for the Columbus Day Parade with a high 69.

Tuesday
Warm and sunny. High 70.

Wednesday
Chance of rain. High 68.

Thursday
Gusty and cooler. High 62.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


