After a relatively mild stretch, we are trending toward a more sustained bout of cold temperatures. At the same time, the Eyewitness News Accuweather team will be keeping an eye on any weather systems that could interact with that cold air!As we watch a weak system approaching from the Great Lakes, a narrow band of snow and sleet affected parts of the area Monday evening, followed by a break and then more precipitation arriving overnight.By then, temperatures will have warmed above freezing in New York City and along the coast, so we'll just be dealing with some rain.However, cold air will be stubborn to leave in areas north and west of the city, especially above I-287. That's where there can be a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain for time with slick travel possible into the predawn hours of Tuesday.A coating to an inch of snow/sleet is possible before a changeover to rain in these areas, with an inch or two possible in the higher elevations of the Catskills.Tuesday will start off damp with some rain or drizzle early in the morning followed by a few breaks of sun in the afternoon. That brightening will propel our temperatures to near 50 degrees.A cold front approaching Tuesday night can cause some showers during the evening, followed by a gusty wind later at night and lasting right through Wednesday. Winds could actually gust to 40mph or so during the day on Wednesday, along with a snow shower in spots as cold air starts moving into the region.It'll be even colder on Thursday with highs staying the mid-30s. Beyond that, we'll be fighting to get up to the freezing mark for Friday and into the weekend.With a very cold air mass in place, any storms that come along have the potential to produce snow. There are signs that a couple of systems will be moving through the eastern part of the country Saturday and Sunday.If they stay separate, we'll just be dealing with a few snow showers Saturday night and Sunday from a northern piece of energy moving at us from the Great Lakes.However, if the northern system merges with a moisture-laden southern storm along the east coast, we could be dealing with a more significant event.Both of those scenarios are on the table, and you should keep it tuned to ABC7NY and Channel 7 Eyewitness News all week as we'll be passing along the latest information!----------