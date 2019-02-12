WEATHER

AccuWeather: Wintry mix expected

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Jeff Smith has the AccuWeather Forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
A wintry mix of snow, sleet and possibly freezing rain could bring a slick coating to an inch of accumulation to the area on Sunday night, especially from New York City and points north and west.

Even though the steadiest precipitation would be over by daybreak Monday, there can be slippery spots for the morning commute.

Another messy storm is on the way for midweek, with snow arriving on Wednesday before mixing with and changing to sleet, freezing rain and perhaps rain at night.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Wind chill values between 30 and 40. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Sunday
Increasing clouds, with a high near 38. Wind chill values between 20 and 30. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Monday (Washington's Birthday)
A 30 percent chance of light snow before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.

Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Wednesday
A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.

Thursday
A chance of rain, freezing rain, and sleet. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherforecastweather
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Maui snow recorded at lowest level ever in Hawaii
Hundreds of NY area spin-outs, accidents as snow creates mess
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
Car crushed in Ohio crash on I-70
More Weather
Top Stories
Police believe man fatally stabbed both parents in NJ home
Second suspect arrested in connection with robbery that led to death of NYPD detective
Police: New evidence "shifted the trajectory" of Jussie Smollett investigation, 2 brothers cooperating
Flames shoot from ground in Midtown manhole explosions
Mayor de Blasio writes scathing op-ed on Amazon
Aurora shooting: Victims ID'd; shooter had gun illegally, just been fired
Aurora shooting victims: What we know
Husband accidentally runs over, kills wife on Valentine's Day
Show More
Police: Man rapes victim in her Queens home
Tourist found after missing while watching street performance in NYC
Brooklyn Diocese lists 108 priests accused of sex abuse
Vatican defrocks former US cardinal McCarrick over sex abuse
Women detained by border agent after speaking Spanish sue
More News