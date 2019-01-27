AccuWeather: Wintry week ahead

Some of the coldest temperatures of the season are on the way this week, and that'll be preceded by some snow.In the meantime, Sunday night will be colder with clearing skies and lows in the upper 20s.Monday will be chilly despite plenty of sunshine as highs only hit the mid 30s.Tuesday will be rather cloudy and a bit milder with highs in the low 40s. Some rain will develop late in the day and change to snow at night as temperatures plummet into the lower 20s.It may just be all snow well north and west of New York City. There is the potential for one to three inches of snowfall accumulation, mainly north and west. The tumbling temperatures will lead to a rapid freeze-up and potentially treacherous travel conditions for a time later Tuesday night.Arctic air will then dominate from mid to late week. Wednesday will be windy and much colder with a snow shower or flurry around in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 20s, but nighttime lows will dip into the single digits in New York City and below zero in many places to the north and west. Wind chills will be below zero everywhere!Thursday will be mostly sunny, windy and frigid with a high only in the mid teens, but still feeling like below zero.Friday will be partly sunny and still cold with a high in the mid 20s.A moderating trend will ensue next weekend as highs hit 30 on Saturday and maybe near 40 degrees by next Sunday.----------