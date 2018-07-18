WEATHER

Afternoon storms spark flash flooding across the Tri-State area

EMBED </>More Videos

Lee Goldberg has more on the severe thunderstorms moving across the Tri-State area.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
The severe thunderstorms moving across the Tri-State area dumped tremendous amounts of rain, sparking flash flooding across the region on Tuesday afternoon.

As AccuWeather predicted, the storms started rolling into the area early this afternoon.

The torrential downpours sparked heavy flooding both underground and above ground on the FDR:



Some areas received 2 to 4 inches of rain by the time the system moved through.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST ALERTS

Strong to damaging winds were an additional danger with the storms.

Lee Goldberg shared the below video from a viewer of a possible funnel cloud spotted over Brooklyn:



All three major airports in the area reported delays in the afternoon due to the weather.

After the storms move out tonight, sunny skies will prevail on Wednesday and for the rest of the week with temperatures in the 80s and low humidity.

There is a chance of some scattered storms on Sunday.
EMBED More News Videos

Jim Dolan reports live from FDR Drive for the latest changes in traffic due to recent thunderstorms.



----------
*Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweather alertrainweather
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Officials ID man struck, killed by lightning at Long Island park
Lightning strike causes damage to Nina Pineda's home
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy tours flood-ravaged senior community
Download the Eyewitness News AccuWeather app!
More Weather
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News